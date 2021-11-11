Airline In Focus: ITA Airways

It has been almost one month since ITA Airways launched on 15 Oct., becoming the new Italian flag-carrier replacing Alitalia.

Led by president Alfredo Altavilla (pictured), ITA is building up its network to operate 61 services to 45 destinations. By 2025 this will have expanded to 89 services to 74 destinations.

Its bases in Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Milan Linate (LIN) together account for 57.1% of its capacity at 295,712 and 269,748 departure seats respectively.

Other than Italy, France (32,076 seats), Belgium (20,412 seats), the UK (19,044 seats), Germany (18,108 seats) and the Netherlands (17,820 seats) are its largest markets.

