Arab Air Carriers Association: Middle East Recovery To Be Slow
At the association's AGM in Doha, Arab airlines offered a pessimistic forecast.
Posted
In a state of the industry speech at the Arab Air Carriers’ Association (AACO) AGM in Doha, secretary general Abdul Wahab Teffaha said the recovery could take between three and five years depending on how the world adapts to the “new normal.”
In its annual report, AACO lays out two recovery scenarios for Arab airlines. In the first, which assumes an economic recovery, better government support, steady COVID-19 vaccination rates in major population centers and more harmonious travel restrictions, passenger numbers could be restored in 2024.
In a second, more pessimistic scenario, which factors in risks such as a new COVID-19 spike, a slowdown in the economic recovery, a delay in vaccinations, and governments reinstating travel restrictions, it could take until 2027 to restore traffic to 2019 levels.
IATA estimates that Arab carriers will post a collective loss of $6.8 billion this year and another loss of $4.6 billion in 2022.
Photo credit: Hasan Zaidi/Alamy Stock Photo