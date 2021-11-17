Canada’s Flair Airlines Adds First Mexican Destinations To Network

Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines will enter the Mexico market in February 2022 with flights to two popular vacation destinations.

The carrier, which just last month started transborder service to the US, will begin serving Cancun (CUN) and Los Cabos (SJD) early next year. “Starting in February, Canadians will enjoy affordable, sunny winter getaways to Cancun and Los Cabos without breaking the bank,” Flair CCO Garth Lund said.

A number of Flair routes from Canadian cities to CUN and SJD will commence the week of Feb. 1. CUN will be served with 2X-weekly flights from both Ottawa (YOW) and Kitchener-Waterloo (YKF). SJD will be served with 2X-weekly flights from Abbotsford (YXX), Edmonton (YEG) and Vancouver (YVR).

"Flair’s new offering of flights to Los Cabos in Mexico provides yet another great option to escape a [Canadian] West Coast winter,” YVR air service development director Russell Atkinson said, adding: “With more people being vaccinated and travel measures easing, we look forward to continued, increased service from Flair, which will benefit the community and the economy that supports it."

YOW CEO Mark Laroche said: “With the first snowfall on the ground and temperatures falling, we are confident that passengers in Ottawa will embrace Flair’s service to Cancun as they escape to the beautiful beaches and warm sunshine. Flair’s expanded offering at YOW benefits the entire community; our passengers enjoy more travel options, and the Ottawa International Airport takes another step forward in its pandemic recovery.”

Once the Mexico service starts, the all-Boeing 737 operator will serve 29 destinations across Canada, Mexico and the US.

