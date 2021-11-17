Canada’s Newest ULCC Lynx Air Plans Calgary Base

Lynx Air is to become the latest addition to Canada’s low-cost market from early next year, initially flying a fleet of three Boeing 737 MAXs from a base at Calgary International (YYC).

The carrier was previously known as Enerjet, a charter airline based in Calgary that specialized in flying oil sand workers to job sites in Alberta, as well as undertaking contracts for tour and holiday operators.

Under its new incarnation, Lynx will adopt a ULCC model and be led by president and CEO Merren McArthur, the ex-CEO of Virgin Australia’s former low-cost subsidiary Tigerair Australia.

She said: “We are excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday.”

Lynx has firm orders and lease agreements in place for 46 737 MAXs over the next seven years, with the first aircraft due to arrive in early 2022.

“Boeing’s newest 737 aircraft enables the lowest cost operation of any aircraft in its market segment, making it a great fit for Lynx Air’s ultra-low-cost business model,” said Brad McMullen, SVP of sales, North America at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Lynx will provide competition for fellow Canadian ULCCs Swoop and Flair Airlines, which are both back on the expansion trail after being forced to lie low during the pandemic.

Swoop this week outlined plans to launch nine new routes from Edmonton International (YEG), while Flair confirmed the addition of Cancun (CUN) and Los Cabos (SJD) in Mexico to its network.

In addition, Canada Jetlines will finally launch operations in 2022 after a number of false starts. As part of an alliance with Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX), Canada Jetlines Vacations will jointly market and sell seats on GlobalX public charter flights over a six-week period.

Round trip charter flights are expected to operate from Toronto to Miami and Fort Lauderdale from March 2022, operated using GlobalX Airbus A320 aircraft. Canada Jetlines intends to start offering flights to Florida with its own A320s once it has completed its certification and received the required government approvals.

The arrangement is the first between the two companies since GlobalX completed the spinout of Canada Jetlines in June 2021.

Photo credit: Lynx Air