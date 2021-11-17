Copa Airlines Restarts Panama City-Denver Route

Panama’s Copa Airlines this week resumed service between Panama City (PTY) and Denver (DEN).

The route will be operated 4X-weekly with a Boeing 737-800. Copa operated PTY-DEN service from December 2017 to March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic drove the airline to temporarily cut the route. It then attempted to resume the route in December 2020, only to drop it again in February 2021.

“Copa’s return contributes significantly to the continued rebuilding of Denver’s global air service network,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. “Service by Copa benefits local and connecting passengers and also supports the return of all components of travel—business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives.”

Copa noted it is restarting PTY-DEN service ahead of the winter season, “which typically sees strong inbound travel [to DEN] from Copa’s vast network across Central and South America.” Denver is the largest city in Colorado, a state known for ski resorts.

Copa VP-sales Christophe Didier said: “We are very excited to resume nonstop flights to and from Denver International Airport and offer passengers the opportunity to connect to more than 50 destinations in Latin America [via PTY] once again. These flights will also allow Copa Airlines to bring back the opportunity for passengers to not only conduct business but also for those who wish to visit such a great destination such as Denver, not only during the winter season but also throughout the year.”

Star Alliance member Copa noted that Star carriers United Airlines (which has a hub at DEN), Air Canada and Lufthansa are all operating at DEN, facilitating connections.

In 2019, 15,000 passengers traveled on the PTY-DEN route.

