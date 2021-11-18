Germany’s Condor Adds Three New Palma de Mallorca Routes

German leisure carrier Condor is ramping up flying to the Spanish vacation destination Palma de Mallorca (PMI) for the summer 2022 season, including launching three new routes.

Two new routes to PMI will be from German airports: Friedrichshafen (FDH) and Nuremberg (NUE). The third new Condor route to PMI will be from Vienna (VIE).

Condor will operate the FDH-PMI route 3X-weekly, while the NUE-PMI route will be flown daily.

The VIE-PMI route will be operated 4X-weekly.

“The pent-up demand for vacation travel will be huge next summer,” Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said. “With the significantly increased flight frequency, we are responding to the strong demand from tour operators, travel agencies, as well as individual travelers, and are offering more connections to Mallorca than ever before.”

Photo credit: Getty Images