Qatar Airways To Add Uzbekistan’s Tashkent To Network In 2022 

Qatar Airways plans to launch service from its Doha (DOH) base to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent (TAS) from Jan. 17, 2022.

The route will be operated 2X-weekly with a 132-seat Airbus A320 which includes 12 seats in business class.

Qatar Airways noted the new route will enable TAS-originating passengers “to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations” via DOH.

“We see tremendous growth potential in Central Asia and this new service to Tashkent will serve to boost trade opportunities and attract tourists wanting to discover this beautiful destination,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

TAS will become the first new destination added to Qatar Airways’ network in 2022. TAS “is the largest city in Central Asia, offering visitors panoramic views, varied cuisine and plenty of places to see and discover,” Qatar Airways said.

Qatar Airways operates a mix of Airbus A319, A320, A350, A380 and Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Leonid Andronov