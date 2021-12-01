Routes In Brief: December's Rolling Daily Updates

Eurowings is adding more routes from Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) in conjunction with the establishment of a new base at the airport. Beginning March 4, 2022, the LCC will fly from the Swedish capital to Prague (PRG), operating twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. The carrier has already announced plans to station five aircraft at ARN from late March, flying to 20 destinations in Europe. More than 200,000 passengers flew between Sweden and Prague in 2019, the majority of which were leisure travelers.

Russian LCC Pobeda plans to open a new domestic service from St Petersburg (LED) during the summer 2022 season. Flights to Begishevo Airport (NBC), located 19 km east of Nizhnekamsk in the Tatarstan region, will begin on March 27. Flights will be offered daily using 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Aeroflot is expanding frequencies from Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and Varadero (VRA) in Cuba. Both leisure routes will increase to 4X-weekly. Flights to Cancun are now on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while service to Varadero operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. As reported by Routes on Nov. 30, the SkyTeam alliance member is also resuming regular flights to the Cuban capital Havana (HAV) starting on Dec. 21.

Air Serbia has signed a codeshare agreement with Italy’s new national carrier ITA Airways. The Serbian airline will place its JU flight code on ITA Airways flights from Rome (FCO) to two international destinations—Athens and Tirana—as well as domestic services to Bari, Brindisi, Genoa, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Palermo, Turin, Trieste and Venice. ITA will add its AZ flight code to Air Serbia’s scheduled flights from Rome and Milan Malpensa (MXP) to Belgrade (BEG). In addition, ITA passengers will be able to fly via Belgrade to 11 select international destinations operated by Air Serbia.

Nordwind will launch nonstop flights from Sochi (AER) to Doha ({{DOH})) in Qatar during the first quarter of 2022. Flights will run once a week using 787-800s from March 5, departing AER on Saturdays at 7.35 p.m. and arriving in DOH at 11.05 p.m. The return service leaves at 1.05 a.m. on Sundays and arrives back in the Russian city at 4.55 a.m. the same day. From April, the airline said the number of flights on the route will increase to twice a week.

