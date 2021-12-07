Finnair To Launch Helsinki-Seattle Route In 2022

Finnair plans to launch flights between Helsinki (HEL) and Seattle (SEA) from June 1, 2022, as it continues to ramp up flying to the US.

The route will be operated 3X-weekly.

Finnair has said flights to the US are key component of rebuilding its network after COVID-19 grounded its transatlantic service. Flights from HEL to Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and New York Kennedy (JFK) have been resumed. Finnair is also relaunching service from Stockholm (ARN) to JFK and LAX this winter and, from May 1, 2002, will operate the JFK route daily and the LAX route 4X-weekly.

“We are delighted to offer more connections between the US and northern Europe,” Finnair’s CCO Ole Orvér said. “Seattle is a fantastic destination for leisure travelers who enjoy vibrant city life and beautiful nature. We also expect this new connection to be a pleasant surprise for many business travelers.”

SEA is also the hub of fellow oneworld member Alaska Airlines.

Starting in the 2022 summer season, Finnair also plans to serve Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW).