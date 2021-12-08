Allegiant Air To Launch Nine New Routes In Q1 2022 

Las Vegas-based ULCC Allegiant Air unveiled a host of new nonstop routes to be launched in February and March 2022, including three four new Florida routes.

Allegiant, which focuses on connecting underserved or unserved smaller US airports with leisure destinations, will operate all of the new routes 2X-weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft.

From Knoxville (TYS), Tennessee, Allegiant will fly to Phoenix Sky Harbour (PHX) from Feb. 16 and to Minneapolis (MSP) from March 9.

The carrier will start a route between Phoenix-Mesa Gateway (AZA) and Toledo (TOL), Ohio, from March 9.

Allegiant will launch a route between Clarksburg (CKB), West Virginia, and Florida's St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) from March 11.

The ULCC will commence service from Appleton (ATW), Wisconsin, to three destinations: Denver (DEN) from March 11; Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Florida, from March 10; and Sarasota (SRQ), Florida, from March 11.

From Flint (FNT), Michigan, Allegiant will launch flights to Boston (BOS) from March 10 and to Jacksonville (JAX), Florida, from March 11.

“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for [students’] spring break,” Allegiant senior VP of revenue and planning Drew Wells said. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them—free from the hassle of stops and layovers—at a price they can afford.”

Allegiant had previously announced it would open aircraft and crew bases at ATW and FNT in 2022. The carrier said the airports are “linchpins in its growth strategy.” It will base two A320s at ATW and three A320s at FNT.