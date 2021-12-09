Airline In Focus: Ethiopian Airlines

Prior to 2020, Ethiopian Airlines had been on a steady growth curve, culminating in just under two million seats flown in January of that year. In 2018 the total departure seats flown by the airline grew by 17.1%, and another 10.9% in 2019.

During the peak of the COVID crisis in summer 2020 seats fell to just over 300,000 for three consecutive months but have since rebounded. Although 2021 capacity levels remain below 2017 levels and 69% of 2019 for the full year, resulting in some inactive aircraft, the carrier’s scheduled have been consistent throughout the year.