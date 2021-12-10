Emirates Resumes Flying To London Gatwick; Serves UK With 84 Weekly Flights

Emirates Airline resumed service between Dubai (DXB) and London Gatwick (LGW) on Dec. 10.

The route is being operated daily with an Airbus A380. Frequencies will double to 2X-daily on Jan. 27, 2022.

“UK bookings to many destinations across Emirates' global network have already returned to 2019 levels,” Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates serves London Heathrow (LHR) 6X-daily. The LGW service will take Emirates’ total weekly flights to the UK to 84.

“We have continued to see demand for international travel, particularly from the southeast [of England], and are pleased to be resuming operations from Gatwick,” Emirates divisional VP-UK Richard Jewsbury said. “Emirates is fully committed to the UK and we have operated flights from the airport for over 30 years, providing vital connectivity to Dubai and beyond for passengers travellng for business, leisure or to visit friends and family. The route has also carried billions of pounds worth of cargo into and out of the region—supporting UK businesses of all shapes and sizes.”

LGW VP of aviation development Stephanie Wear added: “We are delighted to welcome Emirates and the magnificent A380 aircraft back to Gatwick. Their daily flights to Dubai will open up a fantastic range of destinations in Asia, Africa and beyond to passengers across the southeast [of England].”

In addition to LHR and LGW, Emirates’ Doha (DOH)-to-UK network includes 10X-weekly flights to Birmingham (BHX), daily service to Glasgow (GLA), Scotland, 2X-daily flights to Manchester (MAN), England, and 4X-weekly service to Newcastle (NCL), England.

Emirates, which is now flying to 120 destinations around the world, said it has restored “close to 90%” of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic international network.