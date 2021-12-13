TAP Air Portugal Starts Lisbon-Punta Cana Route 

Transatlantic flying, largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, has long been a critical component of TAP’s business. 

Credit: Nantonov/Getty Images

By Aaron Karp

TAP Air Portugal has launched flights between Lisbon (LIS) and Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic. 

The route is being operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A330-900 aircraft featuring 298 seats, including 34 first-class lie-flat seats, 96 premium economy seats and 168 economy seats. TAP has 19 A330-900neos in its fleet. 

TAP has been slowly rebuilding its global network this year, operating 76% more capacity in the 2021 third quarter than in the second quarter.  

Transatlantic flying has long been critical to the carrier’s operations. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, flights between Portugal and Portuguese-speaking Brazil generated 20% of the company’s revenue.  