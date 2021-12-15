AirBaltic To Open Base in Finland

Tampere, a city in southern Finland home to a population of around 230,000 people, is set to become a new base for Latvian airline airBaltic.

The carrier currently has three bases—at Riga in Latvia, Tallinn in Estonia, and Vilnius in Lithuania. Tampere will become the airline’s first base outside its Baltic heartland.

AirBaltic, which has served Tampere-Pirkkala (TMP) from its Riga (RIX) hub since March 2017, plans to offer six nonstop routes from the Finnish city beginning next May.

In addition to the continuation of the RIX service, 3X-weekly flights will be available to Copenhagen (CPH), Frankfurt (FRA), Munich (MUC) and Oslo (OSL), while Malaga (AGP) and Rhodes (RHO) will be served twice a week.

“Our decision to open a new base in Tampere shows our strong commitment to this city and will offer more convenient and affordable travel options for many Finnish passengers,” airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said.

According to the latest schedules filed with OAG, the carrier will be the sole operator of nonstop scheduled service on all six new routes being launched.

“We at Finavia have been cooperating with airBaltic for years and this new opening takes our cooperation to the next level,” said Jani Jolkkonen, deputy CEO at airport operator Finavia.

“Tampere-Pirkkala Airport is a very important airport for Finavia and during the recent years we have invested almost €20 million in developing the airport.

“The new base brings the airBaltic connections to Europe close to the local businesses and leisure travelers, whom we hope to utilize the new routes.”