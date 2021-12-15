Lufthansa Adds Long-Haul Routes From Frankfurt and Munich

Lufthansa plans to add three new long-haul routes during the summer 2022 season, as well a string of new intra-European connections from Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC).

The expansion will see Germany’s flag-carrier offer flights from Frankfurt to St. Louis Lambert International (STL) in the US state of Missouri. The service will become the US airport’s first nonstop link to mainland Europe since 2001. Service begins in June.

Three new short-haul routes will open from Frankfurt next summer to Stavanger (SVG) in Norway, Liverpool (LPL) in the UK and Rennes (RNS) in France.

In Munich, Lufthansa will station an additional four Airbus A350-900s at the airport, increasing the number deployed at the Bavarian hub to 21. The growth will allow the Star Alliance member to start two long-haul routes from March 27, providing service to Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and to San Diego (SAN) in the US.

In addition, Bangkok (BKK) will again be served directly from Munich at the start of the summer flight season.

Lufthansa’s European network from Munich will include six new vacation destinations. Flights will be available to Routes Europe 2022 host Bergen (BGO) in Norway, Billund (BLL) in Denmark, Kalamata (KLX) in Greece, Menorca (MAH) in Spain and Varna (VAR) in Bulgaria. Starting in April, Air Dolomiti will serve in Brindisi (BDS) in Italy.

Lufthansa said its low-cost unit Eurowings Discover would also begin flying from Munich at the start of the summer 2022 season. Punta Cana (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic, Cancún (CUN) in Mexico and Las Vegas (LAS) will be served, along with 22 short- and medium-haul tourist destinations in Europe. The airline is taking over the routes from Lufthansa. New destinations include Samos (SMI) and Skiathos (JSI) in Greece.