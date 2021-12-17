Frontier Boosts Footprint In Cancun, Tampa

Denver-based ULCC Frontier Airlines this week started four of six new Cancun (CUN) routes it is in the process of launching. The other two commence next month.

Three new CUN routes were started by Frontier on Dec. 16: Boston (BOS) to be operated daily; Detroit (DTW), to be operated 3X-weekly; and Minneapolis (MSP), to be operated daily. On Dec. 17, the airline commences 4X-weekly Baltimore (BWI)-CUN service.

The two new CUN routes starting next month are from Colombus (CMH), Ohio, to be operated 2X-weekly starting on Jan. 21, and Raliegh/Durham (RDU), North Carolina, to be flown 1X-weekly beginning on Jan. 22.

With the six new routes, Frontier’s total Cancun routes will rise to 21 for the winter season, more than any US airline.

“We’re excited to grow our robust Cancun network with four new nonstop routes launching this week from Baltimore, Boston, Detroit and Minneapolis,” Frontier senior VP-commercial Daniel Shurz said. “Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights.”

Meanwhile, the carrier also this week is starting new routes from Tampa (TPA), Florida, to three midwestern US cities.

Frontier increased its total TPA routes to 24 with the three additions: Green Bay (GRB), Wisconsin, to be operated 2X-weekly; Bloomington (BMI), Indiana, to be flown 2X-weekly; and Columbus to be operated 3X-weekly.

Bloomington is the home to the Indiana University, while Columbus is the home to Ohio State University, two of the largest universities in the US.

“We’re excited to continue Frontier’s remarkable growth in Tampa with three new routes launching this week,” Shurz said. “Frontier’s Tampa route map continues to grow and we’re incredibly proud to offer such a high level of service at one of our newest crew bases, expanding access to affordable flights for residents throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.”

Frontier is an all-A320 family aircraft operator.