Southwest To Add Three New Routes In 2022 Summer

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines released its summer 2022 schedule, revealing three new services and a host of routes—grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic—to be resumed.

The three new routes, which will commence on June 11 and operate on Saturdays only, are: Austin (AUS)-Cozumel (CZM), Mexico; Nashville (BNA)-Portland (PWM), Maine; and Denver (DEN)-Eugene (EUG), Oregon.

From June 5, 2022, Southwest will resume service between DEN and three Texan airports: Amarillo (AMA), to be operated 6X-weekly; Lubbock (LBB), to be operated daily; and Midland/Odessa (MAF), to be operated 6X-weekly.

On the same date, the airline will also restart flights between Houston Hobby (HOU) and Louisville (SDF), Kentucky, to be operated 6X-weekly.

Also from June 5, the Southwest will resume three routes from Chicago Midway (MDW) to: Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaica, to be flown daily; Rochester (ROC), New York, to be operated 12X-weekly; and Tulsa (TUL), Oklahoma, to be operated daily.

Southwest international routes resuming in June 2022, include: Orlando (MCO)-Aruba (AUA), to be operated daily; AUS-Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Mexico, to be operated on Saturdays only; BWI-Cayman Islands (GCM), to be flown on Saturdays only; Milwaukee (MKE)-CUN, to be operated on Saturdays only; and DEN-CZM, to be operated on Saturdays only.

Also on June 5, Southwest will boost Saturday-only service to daily service on two routes: AUS-Cabo San Lucas (CSL), Mexico and San Antonio (SAT), Texas-CUN.