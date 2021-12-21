ITA Airways Adds Delta Codeshare Partnership

ITA Airways and Delta Air Lines are to codeshare on flights between the US and Italy, as well as select domestic and international services.

The agreement is the latest to be struck by Italy’s new flag-carrier since operations began in October. Alitalia’s successor has already joined the SkyTeam alliance and signed codeshare partnerships with the likes of Air France, Air Serbia, Etihad, KLM and TAP Air Portugal.

Effective from Dec. 22, ITA’s code will be placed on Delta-operated flights to a total of 92 destinations. This includes routes between Rome (FCO) and Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK), plus selected services across the US carrier’s domestic network and transborder flights to Canada and Mexico.

In return, Delta will place its code on ITA-operated services to 33 destinations covering flights from Rome to Boston, Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York JFK and Washington Dulles (IAD).

The agreement also includes onward services to 16 destinations within Italy, as well as flights to Albania, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Malta and Tunisia.

“Through this codeshare agreement with Delta, we will continue our commercial strategy to further grow our partnerships with the world’s best airlines,” said Emiliana Limosani, CCO of ITA.

ITA CEO Fabio Lazzerini has previously stated the airline intends to have 30 codeshare agreements in place by the first quarter of 2022. The carrier began flying to JFK in November and expects to add service to Boston and Miami from March 2022, followed by Los Angeles in June.

Delta, meanwhile, currently offers three routes to Italy, flying to Rome from New York JFK and Atlanta, as well as operating New York JFK-Milan Malpensa (MXP). From next July, OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the airline intends to also provide seasonal Boston-Rome, Atlanta-Milan, Atlanta-Venice (VCE) and New York JFK-Venice routes.

In total, Delta will offer 10X-daily flights between the US and Italy during peak summer and about 36,000 two-way weekly seats. This is up from 8X-daily flights and about 29,000 two-way weekly seats during peak summer in 2019.