Flair To Launch New York And Chicago Services

Flair Airlines is adding routes to two new destinations in the US as it continues to grow its transborder network.

Flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to New York John F Kennedy (JFK) will begin on April 7, followed by service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) on May 17.

“We’re working hard to continue our rapid expansion into the US, and we’re delighted to announce these exciting new US destinations,” said CCO Garth Lund.

The nonstop service to New York will initially be twice a week, ramping up to 4X-weekly effective May 16. Toronto-Chicago will receive three flights per week.

Flair will become the first Canadian carrier to serve YYZ-JFK since Air Canada exited the market in April 2016.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser the route is currently unserved after American Airlines suspended flights in December 2019 and Delta Air Lines in August 2020. However, Delta intends to resume operations in June 2022.

In the YYZ-ORD market, Flair will compete with Air Canada, American and United Airlines.

The planned additions to Flair’s network come just weeks after the Edmonton-based carrier launched its first routes to the US, connecting Toronto Pearson with Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando Sanford (SFB).

Since then, the airline has started a further 21 transborder services, including 17 new routes in the past week alone.

Earlier this month, the ULCC also announced it intends to lease 14 additional Boeing 737 MAX 8s, growing the fleet to 30 aircraft by mid-2023. The carrier already has 12 aircraft in service and plans to have 20 flying by summer 2022. Flair hopes to have a fleet of 50 aircraft by 2025.

Flair Airlines’ Canada-US network in December 2021: