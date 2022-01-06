SKY Airline Opens Punta Cana Route

SKY Airline has launched its maiden route between Peru and the Dominican Republic as it seeks to capture leisure traffic between the two countries.

The carrier is offering three flights per week from the Peruvian capital Lima (LIM) to Punta Cana (PUJ), the resort town known for its 32-km stretch of beaches. Flights are onboard Airbus A320 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

SKY first announced plans to begin a nonstop LIM-PUJ service in late 2019, with the start date set for April 2020. However, the route was put on hold at the onset of the pandemic.

Franco Chaparro, commercial manager of SKY in Peru, said the launch would contribute to the “economic reactivation” of Peru and the Dominican Republic, and forms part of the carrier’s commitment to opening new low-cost routes across South America and the Caribbean.

SKY will offer about 4,800 two-way seats between Lima and Punta Cana each month and hopes to achieve a load factor of more than 80%.

LATAM Airlines Group is the only other carrier to fly direct between Peru and the Dominican Republic, currently offering nine return trips per week between LIM and PUJ using A320s.

Avianca also served the route before the COVID-19 crisis, providing daily A320 flights. However, operations have remained suspended since March 2020.