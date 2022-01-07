Avelo Airlines Adds Another California Route

US startup Avelo Airlines continues to grow its Las Vegas (LAS) schedule, adding service to Redding (RDD), California.

Flights on the route started this week and will be operated 2X-weekly. The route marks the third route that Avelo will fly from LAS since launching flights from the Nevada city in November 2021, although it has operated LAS-Sonoma County (STS) service on a seasonal basis and will end the route on Jan. 11. It also operates flights on a year-round basis between LAS and Humboldt County (ACV), California.

The route is the second service Avelo will fly from RDD. The carrier also serves Burbank (BUR) in southern California, Avelo’s base airport from which it launched operations last year.

“The new [RDD-LAS] route will connect northern California’s outdoor adventure headquarters to the neon lights of the entertainment capital of the world,” Avelo said, noting it is the only airline operating the route.

“We’re excited to start this second route [from RDD] to an incredibly popular destination for our Redding customers,” Avelo CEO Andrew Levy, who formerly was president of Las Vegas-based ULCC Allegiant Air, said. “Getting to Las Vegas is now easier and more affordable than ever. Based on the popularity of Avelo’s first route [from RDD] to Los Angeles, adding Vegas to our RDD schedule was a natural choice for a second destination and it’s already proving to be a favorite among our Redding customers.”

RDD manager Jim Wadleigh added: “This community has shown continuous interest in new flight destinations from the Redding Airport. This Las Vegas flight will be mutually beneficial in that it will give Redding travelers direct access to the excitement that Las Vegas can bring, while giving Las Vegas travelers a place to come when they are looking to enjoy the incredible outdoor playground we have here in northern California.”