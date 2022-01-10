SriLankan Reinstates American Airlines Codeshare

SriLankan Airlines has re-established a codeshare arrangement with American Airlines, which is designed to offer enhanced connectivity and travel options for its customers across North America and Europe.

The partnership allows SriLankan to place its UL code on eight transatlantic routes operated by American between three points in Europe and five cities in the US.

The agreement covers American’s flights from London Heathrow (LHR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to Miami (MIA) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK); from Paris and Frankfurt (FRA) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW); and from London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Of these US cities, Dallas-Fort Worth is a new addition to SriLankan’s route network; the other four destinations are served via existing codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways.

“We are pleased to reinstate our codeshare partnership with American Airlines as SriLankan Airlines continues to expand its operations in Europe,” SriLankan acting CEO Richard Nuttall said.

“This will introduce multiple new sectors and flight options to our growing network and allow our customers the option of convenient connections to several cities in North America via London, Paris or Frankfurt.”

For the week commencing Jan. 10, OAG data shows that SriLankan serves London Heathrow daily from Colombo’s Bandaranaike International (CMB), as well as providing 3X-weekly service to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt. Male (MLE)-London Heathrow is also served twice a week.