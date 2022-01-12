Routes in Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (w/c Jan. 10)

Jan. 12

Three new routes are being launched by Transavia France from its Paris-Orly (ORY) base. The Air France subsidiary plans to begin domestic service to Pau (PUF) and Perpignan (PGF) from March 27, flying 12X-weekly and 14X-weekly respectively. In addition, a 2X-weekly service to Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) will begin on March 28. The LCC also intends to resume Montpellier (MPL)-Rome (FCO) on April 21 and Montpellier-Berlin (BER) on April 22. Both will be 2X-weekly. Finally, Transavia is extending its seasonal service to Budapest (BUD) from its base in Lyon (LYS). Up to two flights a week will be provided from Feb. 11 through Oct. 28.

Australian LCC Jetstar has today operated its first flights to Thailand since March 26, 2020. The airline is serving Phuket (HKT) from Sydney (SYD) three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and twice weekly from Melbourne (MEL) on Thursdays and Sundays. The routes are operating using Boeing 787-8 aircraft. “Thailand has consistently been one of our most popular overseas holiday destinations since we started flying there in 2007, and our research tells us that Phuket still remains high on the list of places Aussies want to go,” Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans said.

Russia’s Nordwind Airlines is starting a route to Cuba’s capital Havana (HAV) on Jan. 15. Service from Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) will be once a week onboard 777-200/200ER aircraft. Aeroflot also serves the SVO-HAV market nonstop, flying twice a week using Airbus A350-900s.

Jan. 11

Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aéreas has resumed service to a fifth international destination since it began restoring overseas routes in November 2021. Flights have restarted between Belém International (BEL) and Paramaribo-Zanderij International (PBM) in Suriname. The route will operate once a week on Sundays using Boeing 737-800 aircraft. GOL said that it plans to resume two more international destinations over the coming four months. Service to Asunción (ASU), the capital of Paraguay, will begin on April 9, followed by flights to Santa Cruz de La Sierra (VVI) in Bolivia from May 5.

LOT Polish Airlines has announced the planned resumption of two routes from Rzeszów (RZE) in southeastern Poland and the launch of two new services. Operations to Newark (EWR) in the US are scheduled to resume on March 28, followed by Zadar (ZAD) in Croatia on June 18. Both will be served once a week. In addition, a new 1X-weekly route to Odessa in Ukraine will begin on June 12 alongside a 2X-weekly domestic service to Olsztyn-Mazury (SZY) on June 18.

British Airways is temporarily suspending three nonstop US services from London Heathrow (LHR). OAG data shows flights to Nashville (BNA), Baltimore Washington (BWI) and New Orleans (MSY) will be paused from Jan. 18 onwards. However, MSY is scheduled to resume from late April followed by BWI and BNA in May.

Transavia France has inaugurated a new seasonal route between Paris-Orly (ORY) and Ivalo (IVL) in Finland. The LCC will offer one flight a week on Saturdays until March 12. The airline said the launch follows strong demand from customers wishing to explore Lapland. “Ivalo is an original and ideal destination for an exotic winter vacation with family or friends,” Transavia France deputy general manager commercial and marketing Nicolas Hénin said.

Jan. 10

Irish startup Emerald Airlines has been awarded a public service obligation (PSO) route between Donegal (CFN) and Dublin (DUB), to be operated under the Aer Lingus Regional brand. A temporary contract on the route was awarded to Amapola Flyg last June following the collapse of Stobart Air, the previous operator of Aer Lingus Regional flights. However, the contract expires on Feb. 25. Emerald will therefore take over the three-year contract from Feb. 26, with the option of a 12-month extension. The carrier plans to offer up to 2X-daily CFN-DUB services using 72-seater ATR 72-600s. “Not only will this be a huge boost for travel between Donegal and Dublin but it will also re-establish vital tourism connections to Donegal on the wider Aer Lingus network,” Emerald CEO Conor McCarthy said.

IndiGo plans to cut its schedule by about 20% in response to the latest wave of COVID-19 cases across India. The airline has not announced the routes that will be affected but said cancellations would be made at least 72 hours in advance. “Owing to the increasing number of omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans,” the LCC said in a statement. OAG data shows that the carrier has scheduled about 1.6 million domestic seats this week (w/c Jan. 10, 2022) across some 9,400 flights, accounting for 51% of the total domestic capacity on offer.

Air Canada has canceled all passenger flights between Canada and Hong Kong (HKG) effective Jan. 7. Flights from Vancouver (YVR) are currently slated to resume on March 1, while service from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) will restart two days later. The airline blamed the cancellations on “government entry requirements, travel advisories, crew constraints and local movement restrictions.”

Air Mauritius resumed commercial flights to Johannesburg (JNB) on Jan. 9 after restrictions were lifted on air service between Mauritius and South Africa. The carrier will operate five flights per week from Mauritius (MRU) during January on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using a mix of Airbus A350-900s and A330-900neos. The route will increase to daily frequencies from February.