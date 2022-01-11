Airline In Focus: Breeze Airways

After a strong push in the first few months of operations when it reached 115,246 total departure seats in August 2021, David Neeleman’s new LCC Breeze Airways retrenched over winter.

However, after offering a slew of new routes the carrier, which has 79 Airbus A220 aircraft on order, is growing capacity again and by April 2022 should eclipse its previous high, according to schedules filed with OAG.

It will take the total footprint of Breeze to 14 states, with its largest market by departure seats being South Carolina where Charleston (CHS) is among its designated "focus cities."

The majority of the new routes coming online imminently are from West Palm Beach International (PBI), continuing Breeze’ focus on connecting leisure markets to underserved regional airports.

https://infogram.com/rou-airline-in-focus-breeze-0122-1hzj4o3w0ee134p?live