Qatar Airways To Serve Two More Nigerian Destinations

Qatar Airways is expanding its network in Nigeria, adding Kano (KAN) and Port Harcourt (PHC) to its network from March 2.

Qatar currently flies to Lagos (LOS) 2X-daily from Doha (DOH). It also flies 4X-weekly to Abuja (ABV). The oneworld carrier will operate to KAN 4X-weekly from DOH via ABV. It will fly a DOH-ABV-PHC routing 3X-weekly.

Qatar said it will increase its DOH-ABV service to daily in March. All flights to Nigeria are operated with Boeing 787s featuring 254 seats, including 22 business-class seats.

“The airline was one of the few to keep operating to many African destinations throughout the pandemic and, as restrictions are lifted, is continuing to expand its network on the continent,” Qatar CEO Akbar al Baker said. “As home to the largest economy and population in the region, we see tremendous growth potential for travel and trade in Nigeria. It is a key market and an important part of our African growth strategy; the expansion of our presence across two new gateways is a testament to our continuous commitment to Nigeria.”

He added that Qatar anticipates “good reciprocal demand between Port Harcourt, the UK, the US and destinations across Asia. For Kano, we see the opportunity to grow traffic to and from markets such as [Saudi Arabia] and India, as well as strong cargo prospects.”

With the new destinations in Nigeria added to its network, Qatar will operate 188 weekly flights to 28 destinations in Africa.