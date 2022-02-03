Interactive Map: Global Capacity Recovery In 2021

In 2021 the global air transport market experienced a slight recovery from the 2020 nadir, with total capacity growing by 12.9% year-on-year. However, the total 3.63 billion departure seats last year remains less than two thirds of the record 5.77 billion recorded prior to the pandemic.

The recovery has also been far from even. In our interactive global map below, we chart the recovery of each nation that had more than 100,000 departure seats in 2021.

Perhaps surprisingly, some of the most successful markets are in Africa with Liberia, Somalia, South Sudan and Togo all recording more capacity than pre-pandemic, and many others above 90% of 2019 levels.

Of the larger markets to fare well, China (94%) and Russia (90%) had strong recoveries, buoyed by their strong domestic markets.

At the other end of the spectrum, Cambodia’s stringent restrictions resulted in just 5% of 2019 capacity. Hong Kong, Malaysia and Mongolia are among the other hardest-hit Asian markets.

All date provided by OAG