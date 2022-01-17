Blue Air Targets Summer Leisure Rebound

Romanian carrier Blue Air is expanding its leisure offer during the upcoming summer 2022 season as it continues to increase its fleet with the arrival of more Boeing 737-8s.

The airline said booking trends indicate strong demand for vacation destinations in the likes of Spain, Greece and Croatia. In response, more than two dozen new routes are being added from Bucharest (OTP), Cluj-Napoca (CLJ) and Iasi (IAS).

“During the last two years the freedom to fly has been taken from all of us and flying was only affordable to a small group of people flying to a limited number of destinations,” Blue Air CCO Krassimir Tanev said.

“We at Blue Air believe the worst times are gone and looking at the booking trends we trust our customers expect prohibitive restrictions to be lifted by April.”

Among the routes being launched include flights from Romania’s capital Bucharest to Dubrovnik (DBV) in Croatia, Porto (OPO) In Portugal and Zaragoza (ZAZ) in Spain.

By the peak summer of week commencing July 25, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows Blue Air intends to offer about 172,000 seats across 115 routes. This compares with 100,000 seats and 71 routes during the same week in 2019.

The airline currently has a fleet of 20 aircraft, including five 737- 8s. A further five MAXs are expected to be delivered before the end of 2022.