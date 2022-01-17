Airline In Focus: Vistara

Indian full-service carrier Vistara celebrated its seventh birthday in January 2022 after a few months of strong growth despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

The airline, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA), has also installed Vinod Kannan as its new CEO. Kannan joined from SIA in June 2019.

Between 2017 and 2018 the airline experienced steady growth, which surged in 2019 when it also launched its first international route to Singapore (SIN) from Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM).

By January 2020 the carrier was operating more than one million scheduled departure seats, almost double the 564,648 a year earlier.

Like most airlines, COVID-19 took a severe toll, and at the lowest ebb in April 2020 seats fell to 179,334 and activity remained subdued until later that year.

Recent strong growth, however, saw it reach a new record 1.1 million seats in November 2021 and eclipse that with 1.2 million in December.