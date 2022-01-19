Brussels Airlines To Relaunch Host Of Routes For Summer Season

The resumption of Brussels (BRU)-Washington Dulles (IAD) flights and launch of a BRU-Munich (MUC) route are the highlights of Brussels Airlines’ newly released 2022 summer schedule.

IAD will become Brussels Airlines’ second US destination when the carrier’s summer schedule commences on March 27. The Lufthansa Group airline currently operates the BRU-New York Kennedy (JFK) route.

Other long-haul international routes from BRU to be restarted from March 27 include flights to Conakry (CKY), Guinea, and Ouagadougou (OUA), Burkina Faso. The additions to the network will bring to 17 the number of sub-Saharan African destinations served by the Star Alliance member.

The BRU-MUC route, to be operated for the first time by Brussels Airlines, will be flown 2X-daily from March 27. Lufthansa mainline will continue to operate 5X-daily service on the BRU-MUC route.

Brussels Airlines will also reopen flights to a number of short- and medium-haul holiday destinations to be served on seasonal basis by the carrier in the 2022 summer schedule. These include Athens (ATH), Crete (HER), Corfu (CFU), Kos (KGS), Lesbos (MJT), Rhodes (RHO), Samos (SMI) and Zakynthos (ZTH) in Greece; Bari (BRI), Catania (CTA), Florence (FLR), Napoli (NAP), Olbia (OLB) and Palermo (PMO) in Italy; Ibiza (IBZ) and Palma de Mallorca (PMI) in Spain; Dubrovnik (DBV) and Split (SPU) in Croatia; Moscow (SVO) and St. Petersburg (LED) in Russia; and Marrakesh (RAK), Nador (NDR), Rabat (TBA) and Tangier (TNG) in Morocco.

“The booking figures clearly show a great willingness to travel,” Brussels Airlines head of network and planning Jan Derycke said.

“Compared to the summer of 2021, we also see that passengers start to book longer in advance again, especially for the school holiday periods. Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Greek Islands are expected to be the most popular destinations this summer season."