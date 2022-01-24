Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 24)

Jan. 24

Austrian Airlines is resuming scheduled operations to the Greek island of Samos this summer. Schedules filed with OAG show the carrier plans to serve Vienna (VIE)-Samos (SMI) once a week on Mondays from June 6 using Embraer 195s. The airline previously served the island until September 2015 and had intended to return in summer 2020 until the onset of the pandemic forced the plans to be halted. In December 2021, Austrian said it expects to offer 110 destinations worldwide during the summer 2022 season with around 1,300 weekly frequencies. Vacation destinations such as Catania, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Keflavík and Mykonos—which were previously part of the airline's charter program—can now be booked as regular flights.

Credit: Condor

Condor has formed a partnership with SKY express that will increase its footprint in Greece. The German leisure airline plans to serve 17 destinations in the country this summer, and the new tie-up will give it access to 11 more. Under the terms of the agreement, SKY express will provide onward connections for Condor passengers via Athens (ATH), Rhodes (RHO), Corfu (CFU) and Heraklion (HER) to points including Naxos (JNX), Paros (PAS) and Mytilini (MJT).

Serbia’s national carrier Air Serbia plans to begin scheduled flights to two new destinations in Italy in June. Service from Belgrade (BEG) to Trieste (TRS) starts on June 2, followed by Belgrade-Bologna (BLQ) on June 6. Both routes will be served 3X-weekly. “We are especially glad to commence direct flights to Trieste—the city with the biggest Serbian diaspora in Italy—while services to Bologna will furthermore contribute to strengthen our cultural and economic relations with Italy,” head of network planning and scheduling Bojan Aranđelović said.

Aer Lingus will restart daily flights from Dublin (DUB) to San Francisco (SFO) on Feb. 25; daily flights to Los Angeles (LAX) on May 12; and a 5X-weekly service to Seattle (SEA) on May 26. The Irish carrier also plans to operate 2X-daily Dublin-Washington Dulles (IAD) service with Airbus A321LRs from June 9.

Geneva Airport (GVA) has secured new connections to Izmir (ADB) in Turkey and Hammamet (NBE) in Tunisia with easyJet. The seasonal routes will each be served three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and run until Oct. 29.

Egyptair is restarting regular service to Algiers (ALG), the capital of Algeria, from Feb. 6. The route from Cairo (CAI) will initially operate with two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays using a mix of A330-300s and Boeing 737-800s. OAG data shows frequencies will increase to 3X-weekly from late March using only 737-800 equipment. Egyptair has provided a limited number of scheduled flights to Algiers during the pandemic, last serving the city in October 2021.