LGA Revamp Hits Major Milestone

The $5.1 billion transformation of New York LaGuardia Airport’s (LGA) Terminal B has hit its final construction milestone with the opening of its second elevated pedestrian bridge.

Connecting the terminal’s western concourse to the Arrivals & Departures Hall, the western skybridge spans 482 feet. Following the milestone, the new 1.3 million-square-foot Terminal B is now more than 90% complete.

Vantage Airport Group, an equity shareholder in LaGuardia Gateway Partners, led the project financing and will manage the new terminal. The redevelopment project is the largest transportation public-private infrastructure investment in US history.

Vantage Airport Group CEO George Casey said: “Opening the last public-facing portion of the new Terminal B is a milestone the Vantage team is particularly proud of, as the dual skybridge design illustrates the creative planning, design, and phasing that allowed Terminal B to remain fully operational throughout the entire redevelopment project.”

The terminal won the UNESCO 2021 Prix Versailles, the global architecture and design award for best new airport in the world. It comprises 35 gates across two satellite concourses and a four-storey, 850,000-ft.2 Arrivals & Departures Hall.