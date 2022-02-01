Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Jan. 31)

Welcome to our rolling daily coverage of new routes alongside services that are scheduled to resume.

Do you have a story you would like us to feature? Let us know your network news.

Feb.1

Transavia France has inaugurated its new Stockholm (ARN)-Lyon Saint-Exupéry (LYS) route. The LCC plans to offer one flight a week on Saturdays during the winter season. “This new service will allow ski and mountain lovers to enjoy their vacations in the French Alps while at the same time benefit from a quality low-cost offer,” Transavia France CCO Nicolas Hénin said. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Jan. 29 to mark the launch of the route.

Credit: Swedavia

Canadian ULCC Swoop has operated its maiden service between Abbotsford International (YXX) and Los Cabos (SJD) in Mexico. The route will be offered once a week. Beginning March 12, Swoop will also add Mazatlán (MZT) to its nonstop flying schedule from Abbotsford, the third destination in Mexico following Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Los Cabos. “We’re pleased to add another warm-weather getaway option for residents of the Fraser Valley, with Los Cabos topping our growing list of nonstop destinations available from Abbotsford,” said Shane Workman, head of flight operations at Swoop.

Jan. 31

AirAsia X (AAX) is resuming commercial flights between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Sydney (SYD) from Feb. 14. Service will initially be 1X-weekly on Mondays until March 22, departing KUL at 7.25 p.m. and arriving in SYD at 6.30 a.m. the following day. The return flight departs the Australian city at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesdays and arrives back in Kuala Lumpur at 2.15 p.m. the same day. "Following our travel downtime over the last two years, and the recent completion of our restructuring process, we are thrilled to be able to relaunch and commence our gradual return to the skies,” AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail said. “Without any domestic routes AAX has been significantly affected by the pandemic. We now see light at the end of this long tunnel, and we are working hard to operate again in all of our key markets.”

Meanwhile, AirAsia celebrated the launch of its inaugural flights between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Kuala Terengganu (TGG) on Jan. 31. The Malaysia domestic route will operate once a week on Sundays. Alongside the latest Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Terengganu route, the LCC has also recently launched Kuching-Langkawi, Johor Bahru-Bintulu and Penang-Sibu as part of its efforts to help rejuvenate domestic tourism. “These new routes will strengthen our tourism footprint in Malaysia and set the scene to prepare for the return of international travel soon, as it provides more options for international visitors to travel between various tourism hotspots in Malaysia,” AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said.

Credit: AirAsia

Starting from Feb. 1, Bangkok Airways will increase its direct service between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Phnom Penh (PNH) in Cambodia to 2X-daily to support the increasing travel demand between the two cities. Flights will be operated by Airbus A319 or A320 aircraft. The flights from BKK will depart at 8.50 a.m. and 5.20 p.m., with the return services leaving PNH at 10.55 a.m. and 7.25 p.m.

Scoot has resumed a 4X-weekly passenger service from Singapore (SIN) to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and plans to restart a 2X-weekly service between Singapore and Hanoi (HAN) on Feb. 22. The restoration of flights follows Vietnam’s decision to reopen its borders to international passengers from select countries, including Singapore.