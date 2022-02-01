Allegiant Air To Kick Off Slew Of New Routes 

Allegiant Air unveiled nine new routes to be launched this spring, including service from Austin (AUS), Texas, to both San Diego (SAN) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

The AUS-SAN route will be started April 20 and the AUS-IAD route will follow on April 21. Allegiant will also begin flights from AUS to Sarasota (SRQ) in Florida from April 14.

The Las Vegas-based ULCC will launch three routes from Nashville (BNA), Tennessee, from April 21: Providence (PVD), Rhode Island; Roanoke (ROA), Virginia; and IAD.

In addition to the SAN-AUS route, Allegiant will commence SAN to Sioux Falls (FSD), South Dakota, flights from May 19.

Allegiant is also starting new routes in April connecting Des Moines (DSM), Iowa with Orange County (SNA), California, and Flint (FNT), Michigan, with Savannah (SAV), Georgia.

The new FNT route is the third Allegiant plans to start from the Michigan airport. The carrier previously announced it would launch flights from FNT to Boston (BOS) from March 10 and to Jacksonville (JAX), Florida, from March 11. The ULCC is this year opening a base at FNT with three Airbus A320s.

“These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego,” Allegiant senior VP of revenue and planning Drew Wells said.

Allegiant is an all-A320 family aircraft operator.