Oneworld Carriers Expand Codeshare Partnerships

Alaska Airlines has expanded its codeshare partnership with Finnair, while fellow oneworld alliance partner British Airways (BA) has increased its cooperation with the unaligned Loganair.

The agreement between Alaska and Finnair is the latest in a series of partnership expansions since the US carrier joined oneworld in March 2021.

Effective immediately, Finnair passengers can book connecting flights through Seattle (SEA) to more than 60 destinations on Alaska’s network from June 1. The move coincides with the launch of Finnair’s new nonstop route between Helsinki (HEL) and Seattle on the same day.

Finland’s flag-carrier plans to serve the Pacific Northwest city three times per week—on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—using Airbus A330 aircraft.

Seattle will be one of five US destinations the airline will fly to from Helsinki this summer, alongside Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

“Connecting Finnair's vast network across Europe and beyond with dozens of Alaska's popular markets will bring the continent and much of the West Coast closer together,” said Nat Pieper, SVP of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

Since becoming a oneworld member on March 31, 2021, Alaska has added more than 250 codeshare routes, implementing new partnerships with Qatar Airways and Iberia, as well as expanding cooperation with BA, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

Meanwhile, BA has expanded its partnership with UK regional carrier and existing franchise partner Loganair, adding 18 new routes to a longstanding codeshare agreement. BA passengers will now have access to a total of 38 of Loganair’s UK routes, including flights from Aberdeen (ABZ) to Manchester (MAN) and City of Derry (LDY) to Liverpool (LPL).

Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles said: “The development cements what we believe to be the longest-running relationship between two UK airlines, and it’s a partnership which will continue to deliver for customers throughout the UK.”

Loganair routes that will receive the BA flight code: