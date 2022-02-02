KLM Ready To Launch Postponed Route To Austin, Texas

KLM plans to launch service between Amsterdam (AMS) and Austin (AUS) this spring, adding a second destination in Texas to its network.

The AMS-AUS route will commence March 28. The service will be operated 3X-weekly with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. It will be the first-ever nonstop connection between AMS and AUS.

The route was originally planned to launch in May 2020, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to expand our service and inaugurate the first scheduled service between Austin and Amsterdam,” Air France-KLM senior VP and GM for North America Eric Caron said. “We look forward to connecting Austin to our global network via Schiphol and providing Europeans direct access to the dynamic city of Austin with its vibrant culture and robust tech industry.”

The SkyTeam member noted that AUS-originating passengers can connect to more than 60 destinations across Europe, Africa and India via KLM’s AMS hub..

AUS CEO Jaqueline Yaft said the airport is “excited to finally launch nonstop service to Amsterdam. Offering [nonstop] service to European cities is a huge priority for AUS and this is a milestone we’ve been eager to meet since May of 2020.”

AUS will gain another 787-9 transatlantic service route when Virgin Atlantic begins 4X-weekly service to London Heathrow (LHR) on May 25.

The Texas capital will be KLM’s 19th North American destination. The Dutch flag carrier also serves Houston Intercontinental (IAH).