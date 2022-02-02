50 New Routes Starting In February 2022

US carrier Frontier Airlines’ expansion Fort Lauderdale (FLL) features among the new routes starting this month, with flights to 12 destinations set to launch.

The Denver-based carrier is returning to the South Florida airport after almost two years away, heightening competition with rival Spirit Airlines.

Frontier currently serves eight points in the state of Florida, including Miami (MIA), Pensacola (PNS) and Tampa (TPA).

The ULCC’s return to Fort Lauderdale will see it resume two routes offered before the pandemic—to Islip (ISP) and Philadelphia Trenton-Mercer (TTN)—as well as going head-to-head with Spirit on services to Atlanta (ATL), Orlando (MCO) and Philadelphia (PHL).

Breeze Airways is also on the expansion trail in Florida, with six new routes from West Palm Beach (PBI) opening in February. From Feb. 19, the startup will launch Saturday-only service from PBI to: Akron/Canton (CAK) and Columbus (CMH) in Ohio; Charleston (CHS), South Carolina; New Orleans (MSY); and Norfolk (ORF) and Richmond (RIC), Virginia.

Elsewhere, Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines intends to begin a new scheduled route to Armenia’s capital Yerevan (EVN) after two years without nonstop flights between Turkey and Armenia.

The planned launch comes after leaders in the neighboring countries held talks to forge diplomatic relations after years of animosity. Pegasus plans fly three times per week from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (SAW) to Yerevan.

Other eye-catching services starting this month are Saudia’s new connection between Riyadh’s King Khalid International (RUH) and Entebbe (EBB), located in central Uganda, and Vietnamese leisure airline Bamboo Airways adding a slew of new routes to destinations including Melbourne (MEL) and Singapore (SIN).