Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Feb. 7)

Feb. 7

South Korea’s Air Busan has revived plans to launch service to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) in Vietnam. The airline originally announced its intention to serve the city from Busan (PUS) in February 2020, with flights slated to start in April. However, operations were postponed because of the pandemic. Schedules filed with OAG show that the carrier will serve PUS-SGN once a week on Mondays from March 27. Flights will be onboard Airbus A321s.

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced plans to launch ticket sales by the end of March as it looks to operate its maiden transatlantic flight from Oslo (OSL) during the second quarter. As previously reported by Routes, the carrier’s initial destinations are expected to include Fort Lauderdale (FLL), New York Stewart (SWF) and Ontario (ONT). “We are working on finalizing our route network and look forward to announcing our destinations when we open for sale,” CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen said.

Hungary’s Wizz Air has launched its first flights between Krakow (KRK) in Poland and Dubai International (DXB). The route, which began on Feb. 4, will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays using A321neos. Radosław Włoszek, president of the management board of Kraków Airport, said the service would help to “rebuild the tourist potential” of the region.

Turkish carrier AnadoluJet is adding a new route to Iraq. The carrier will connect Adana (ADA) in southern Turkey with Erbil (EBL) twice a week from March 17. Flights will initially be on Thursdays and Sundays, before switching to Tuesdays and Fridays from March 29.