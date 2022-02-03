Three Points In France Join Air Montenegro’s Network

Air Montenegro, the successor to Montenegro Airlines, is adding three new French routes to its network this summer.

The carrier plans to introduce flights from Montenegro’s capital Podgorica (TGD) to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from April 9, initially operating three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Frequencies will increase to 4X-weekly from May 3 with the addition of a Friday flight.

A route from Podgorica to Lyon (LYS) will also start on April 9, while service to Nantes (NTE) will begin on May 7. Each destination will receive one flight per week on Saturdays.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that Air Montenegro will compete in the Podgorica-Paris market with Transavia.com France, which is also serving the cities for the first time this summer. The Air France subsidiary will fly once a week from Paris Orly (ORY), starting April 23.

During summer 2019, Montenegro Airlines and TUI fly Belgium offered CDG-TGD service, but Montenegro Airlines was liquidated in December 2020 and TUI fly Belgium is yet to resume the route since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest schedules indicate that Air Montenegro will be the only operator in the Podgorica-Lyon and Podgorica-Nantes markets this summer.

“Establishing good air connectivity is extremely important for further improving cooperation between the two countries,” the carrier said in a statement.

“Recognizing the great potential of this market, Air Montenegro has established cooperation with major tour operators and plans flights since April, which will contribute to reducing seasonality.”