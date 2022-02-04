Ryanair Grows Cagliari Base

Ryanair will operate its largest schedule from Cagliari (CAG) on the Italian island of Sardinia during summer 2022, increasing capacity by more than 50% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

The airline plans to base a third aircraft at the airport and launch four new routes. In total, it will fly to 38 destinations from Cagliari during the summer season, offering up to 170 departing flights per week.

Renato Branca, CEO of Cagliari airport operator SOGAER, said the expansion marks a significant milestone for the Sardinian airport’s network, increasing the number of Ryanair destinations offered by 12 compared with summer 2019.

The new points being added are Carcassonne (CCF), Nuremberg (NUE), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), and Poznan (POZ), each of which will be served twice a week.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, flights to Palma will start on March 28, followed by Poznan on March 29 and Nuremberg on April 1. Service to the French city of Carcassonne will begin on May 2.

In total, the ULCC has scheduled almost 960,000 departure seats from Cagliari during the summer 2022 season across some 5,100 flight departures. This compares with 621,000 seats and 3,300 flights in summer 2019.

The figure for summer 2022 means that Ryanair will account for 54.4% of all departure seats from the airport, significantly ahead of Volotea on 16.8% and easyJet on 12.1%. Ryanair will be the sole operator on all four of the new routes being launched.

Ryanair’s planned summer 2022 network from Cagliari: