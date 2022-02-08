SAS Adds Toronto To Network

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will begin service to Toronto (YYZ) in June, adding a seventh destination to its North American network.

SAS will operate to YYZ 3X-weekly from Copenhagen (CPH) and 4X-weekly from Stockholm (ARN). The routes will be operated with an Airbus A321LR in a three-class configuration with 157 seats, including 22 business-class seats.

“Toronto is the fourth largest city in North America, an international center for business and finance, a truly cosmopolitan city with a vast array of experiences for travelers, from major sports and culture events to great outdoor sceneries around the Great Lakes,” SAS said in a statement.

SAS EVP of commercial Karl Sandlund added: “SAS’ new routes will make travel between Scandinavia and Canada easy and convenient for our travelers. Flights depart from Scandinavia at midday and from Toronto in the afternoon enabling good connections in either end to other destinations.”

SAS said it will need to gain relevant regulatory approval, which is expected, to start the routes.

In addition to YYZ, SAS will serve six US airports in the 2022 summer: Boston (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), New York Kennedy (JFK), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD).