Aeromexico To Serve Mexico City’s New Airport

Aeromexico will begin flying from Mexico City’s new airport in April, reversing a previous decision to continue operating exclusively from Mexico City Juárez (MEX).

The carrier plans to start two services from Felipe Angeles International (NLU), which is being constructed on the site of the Santa Lucía Air Force Base. The new airport is expected to be operational by March 21.

The Aeromexico routes set to launch will connect Felipe Angeles International with Merida (MID), the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, and Villahermosa (VSA), located in the southeast of Mexico between the Grijalva and Carrizal rivers. Daily frequencies are planned on both sectors.

“With these new routes, Aeromexico will be directly connecting the Mexico City metropolitan area with 43 domestic destinations under the highest standards of safety, health, and hygiene,” group CEO Andres Conesa said.

Aeromexico previously stated it would not serve Felipe Angeles International but would instead concentrate on strengthening its existing operations at Mexico City Juárez.

However, in a statement, the carrier said the U-turn was based on “the result of the network, location, and customer needs analysis.” It added that the use of the airport infrastructure had also been taken into account.

Aeromexico becomes the third Mexican carrier to announce plans to serve Mexico City’s new airport alongside ULCCs Viva Aerobus and Volaris.

OAG data shows Viva Aerobus intends to launch flights to Guadalajara (GDL) and Monterrey (MTY) once the airport opens, serving each destination daily. Volaris also plans to connect Felipe Angeles International with Tijuana (TIJ) and Cancun (CUN).

In addition, it is understood that Venezuelan airline Conviasa is seeking to begin flights from Caracas (CCS) in May.

Construction started on the new airport started in October 2019 after the decision to scrap the build of Mexico City Texcoco Airport.