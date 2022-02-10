Wizz Air Abu Dhabi To Enter Jordan Market

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi plans to launch two routes to Jordan in April.

Hungarian ULCC Wizz Air's UAE subsidiary—a joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ—will operate flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Amman (AMM) from April 30 and between AUH and Aqaba (AQJ) from April 28.

Both routes will be operated 2X-weekly with Airbus A321neo—Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s fleet comprises four of the aircraft. The routes will mark the entrance of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which launched in January 2021, into the Jordan market.

Wizz Air, the parent airline based in Budapest (BUD), entered the Jordan market in December 2021 with four routes each to AUH and AQJ, including routes to both cities from BUD, Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and Vienna (VIE).

Wizz said the new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi routes to Jordan will “strengthen travel links within the region by bringing in a bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel,” adding: “Home to ancient treasures and monuments, lush green landscapes and staggering mountains, the beautiful country of Jordan is a great place for visitors looking to discover the region and experience a new adventure.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi MD Michael Berlouis added: “We are all very excited to be adding Jordan to our network and look forward to offering our customers the opportunity to experience such an incredible and culturally rich destination.”

Wizz CEO József Váradi told World Routes 2021 that the airline was open to setting up more units in order to access new markets, saying Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is serving as a test case.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is looking to grow its network. “We will continue to add to our flight schedule as travel restrictions begin to ease across the world,” Berlouis said.