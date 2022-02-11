Route Analysis: Paris Charles de Gaulle-Québec

Air France is increasing service to Canada during the summer 2022 season with the addition of Québec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport {{(YQB)}} to its network.

The 5,292 km (3,684 mi.) route from Paris Charles de Gaulle {{(CDG)}} will become the airline’s fourth to Canada—its second largest long-haul market by capacity—alongside its flights to Montreal {{(YUL)}}, Toronto Pearson {{(YYZ)}} and Vancouver {{(YVR)}}.

The SkyTeam alliance member will offer three round trips per week from May 17, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Service to Quebec will be onboard A330-200s with 224 seats in a three-class cabin.

Paris was the fourth-largest international O&D market from Québec in 2019 behind Fort Lauderdale, New York and Cancun. According to Sabre figures, traffic between Québec and Paris during the year totaled 51,400 two-way passengers—one-third of whom traveled indirect.

Air France’s entry to the Paris-Québec market will see the carrier compete head-to-head with Air Transat, which was the sole operator of nonstop flights between the cities from 2011 to 2020. After pausing at the onset of the pandemic, Air Transat intends to resume service in April, initially operating once a week using A321-neos before ramping up to 3X-weekly in early June.

Québec will therefore have six flights per week to and from Paris during the peak summer months, with capacity totaling more than 2,500 available two-way seats.

Air France’s new route is the latest success for the Canadian airport and Routes Americas 2019 host after securing a new link to London Gatwick {{(LGW)}}. Air Transat will serve YQB-LGW once a week from May 11.