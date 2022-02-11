Five Short-Haul Destinations Join Flyr’s Network

Flyr has added five more destinations to its summer 2022 network as the Norwegian startup gears up to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

The airline, which is backed by industry veteran Erik Braathen, intends to begin flying from Oslo (OSL) to Prague (PRG) and Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) on April 7, followed by routes to Billund (BLL) and Edinburgh (EDI) the next day. Service to Pisa (PSA) will launch on May 6.

The latest network additions come less than nine months since the LCC operated its first commercial flights and six months since its inaugural international service. Flyr’s maiden domestic route took to the skies on June 30 between Oslo and Tromsø (TOS), while international flights began on Aug. 21 to Alicante (ALC), Nice (NCE) and Malaga (AGP).

Since then, the carrier has added routes from Oslo to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Copenhagen (CPH) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO), as well as seasonal service to Milan Bergamo (BGY), Salzburg (SZG) and Geneva (GVA).

Flyr currently has a fleet of five 737-800 aircraft, as well as orders for six 737 MAX 8s leased from Air Lease Corp and due to be delivered during the first half of 2022. The agreement includes an option for four more aircraft, with delivery in 2023.

Swedavia, the operator of Stockhold Arlanda, welcomed Flyr’s expansion into the Swedish market, saying the route would attract leisure and business traffic.

“There is a lot of trade between the two countries, and Norway is one of the largest markets in terms of tourists coming to the Stockholm region,” Swedavia director of aviation business Elizabeth Axtelius said.

“Now with restrictions being lifted and demand sharply on the rise, it bodes well for increased travel between Sweden and Norway, and the expanded range of travel options will be a positive addition.”

Edinburgh Airport aviation director also praised Flyr for the network growth. “It really demonstrates the strength of the market and the desire to come and experience what our fantastic capital city and country has to offer,” she said.

“As part of our recovery plans it’s important that we work to both retain and grow connectivity to and from Scotland as we know there is a pent-up demand for travel, be it reuniting with families and friends or forging business links, and we will continue to map out a sustainable recovery for Edinburgh Airport.”

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Flyr will face competition on all five of the new routes from Norwegian and SAS Scandinavian Airlines. In addition, British Airways operates in the Oslo-Billund market, while Air Leap and Ethiopian Airlines also serve Oslo-Stockholm.