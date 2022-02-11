Airline in Focus: Viva Aerobus

Mexican LCC Viva Aerobus is one of the few carriers globally to have grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.

Despite a dip in April and May of 2020, the relaxed border policies implemented by the Mexican government, along with robust demand to and from the US, meant that by June of that year it had already hit a new high of 1.5 million seats.

Last year, that growth trajectory has accelerated, and by December it reached two million seats, almost 50% higher than the 1.3 million flown during the same month of 2019.