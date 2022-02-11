Airline in Focus: Delta Air Lines

Delta’s recovery has been gradual but solid since the nadir in summer 2020, and by July 2021 it had recovered to 17.3 million departure seats. While this remains some way short of the 22.2 million flown in the corresponding month of 2019, it’s a significant rebound from 8.4 million a year earlier.

While ongoing challenges remain in international travel, Delta has long focused on domestic markets, which accounted for 85.8% of its scheduled capacity in 2019, a figure which rose to 89.2% last year.

Its Atlanta (ATL) hub remains critical to its network, with 39.6 million scheduled seats last year well ahead of the 12.3 million from its second-largest base Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP).