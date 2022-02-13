Airline In Focus: Southwest Airlines

US LCC giant Southwest recovered strongly in the second half of 2021 with summer capacity nudging ahead of 16 million seats scheduled per month after falling to 13 million in August 2020. At its peak in March 2019 the carrier scheduled 18.6 milion.

Although activity has been behind 2019 levels, its strong domestic focus on point-to-point leisure has helped it to rebound with two of its five largest routes last year operating to Las Vegas (LAS), and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) its second largest.

Last year Southwest operated scheduled service to 122 airports, up from 107 in 2019 as the airline pivoted to new market opportunities, while Denver (DEN) has Chicago Midway (MDW) as its largest market.