PRESS RELEASE: Aviation industry unites in San Antonio to accelerate regional air connectivity

Taking place this week (15-17 February), Routes Americas 2022 will facilitate collaboration between airlines, airports, tourism authorities and other key aviation stakeholders whose conversations and negotiations will expedite the region’s recovery and fuel future air service growth.

The 15th edition of the event will welcome industry heavyweights from over 70 leading airlines who will consider air service development proposals from significant airports and destinations. These meeting opportunities present Routes Americas delegates with an unmatched chance to present multiple business cases directly to their target carriers and the people who decide where the region’s aircraft fly, all under one roof. Airline delegates in attendance will include:

American Airlines’ MD Global Network Planning

United Airlines’ Director, Domestic Network Planning

Delta Air Lines’ General Manger, Network Planning

Southwest Airlines’ Vice President, Network Planning

Air Canada’s Senior Director, Network Scheduling & Charters

Avianca’s VP Network Planning

TAR Aerolíneas’ Chief Commercial Officer

GOL Airlines’ International Business Development Director

British Airways’ Head of Heathrow Network Planning

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer

The event also features an industry-leading conference programme boasting top figures in aviation who will partake in keynote presentations, panel debates and exclusive airline briefings that will provide Routes Americas delegates with cutting edge insight into recovery strategy and network planning. Other topics that will be explored in San Antonio include the importance of cargo, and an increased need for closer collaboration between tourism and aviation. High-profile speakers include:

Honourable Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations, Belize Tourism Board

Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO, VivaAerobus

Jude Bricker, CEO, Sun Country

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO, Norse Atlantic

Marc Anderson, President & CEO, Visit San Antonio

Bert van der Stege, CCO, Swoop

Rafael Echevarne, Director General, ACI LAC

Peter Cerdá, Regional VP Americas, IATA

Rikke Christensen, VP Networks & Alliances, Virgin Atlantic

Shane Downey, VP Government Relations, GBTA

San Antonio International Airport, host of Routes Americas 2022, is a major contributor to the economic success of San Antonio and the entire South Texas region, supporting over 97,500 regional jobs and providing nearly $1.6 billion in annual earnings for workers and proprietors in 2019. As the only dedicated air service development event that unites airline decision makers across the entire region, Routes Americas will provide a platform for San Antonio to showcase the $1 billion capital improvements it has made to enhance its reputation as a premier meeting destination.

Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System, said: “San Antonio is a major tourist destination with unlimited economic growth potential. As we look forward, we anticipate further airline expansion, not only domestically, but internationally north and south of the borders, into the Caribbean and over to Europe. As such, our airport needs to be ready for the future. We recently released our phased plans for the future and I am thrilled to have this wonderful opportunity to share the dynamic plan with so many industry leaders from across the globe.”