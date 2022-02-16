Canada’s Swoop Increases US Transborder Presence

Five new US destinations are being added to Swoop’s network during the summer 2022 season to help meet growing demand for cross-border travel.

The Canadian ULCC will begin flying to New York John F Kennedy (JFK), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Nashville (BNA), San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) starting in May.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, we are growing our fleet, expanding our network, and adding service to existing destinations to ensure we are ready to meet Canadian’s pent-up demand for travel experiences south of the border,” Swoop head of commercial and finance Bert van der Stege said at Routes Americas 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to serving five new destinations, the WestJet subsidiary will also extend its current seasonal services to San Diego (SAN), Palm Springs (PSP), Las Vegas (LAS), St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE), Orlando Sanford (SFB) and Phoenix Mesa (AZA) into summer 2022.

In total Swoop will serve 11 US destinations with flights from its three main Canadian bases in Toronto (YYZ), Hamilton (YHM) and Edmonton (YEG).

The latest network growth comes less than a week after Swoop detailed plans to expand its domestic network and take six new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, increasing its fleet to 16 aircraft.

Swoop said it has seen “significantly increased domestic passenger numbers and record bookings” on par with pre-pandemic demand. The airline expects to see that pent-up demand trend extend to US leisure travel this summer as fully vaccinated Canadians look to resume their transborder travel habits.