Canadian Startup Adds To Domestic Network

A sixth domestic destination has been added to Canadian ULCC Lynx Air’s launch network.

Starting on May 12, the airline will begin flights to Victoria (YYJ), offering service from Calgary International (YYC).

Additionally, the carrier has confirmed that a route between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Winnipeg (YWG) will begin a week earlier on May 5. The announcement of the two new routes was made at Routes Americas 2022 in San Antonio.

“We are excited to be adding beautiful Victoria to our network and to be offering more ultra-affordable travel options for travelers wanting to fly between Toronto and Winnipeg,” CEO Merren McArthur said. “We will continue to ramp up our schedule in the lead up to summer.”

The addition of Victoria takes Lynx’s launch network to six Canadian cities: Calgary, Kelowna, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg.

Lynx plans to fly both Winnipeg-Toronto and Calgary-Victoria twice a week, with the latter increasing to 3X-weekly from June 22.

The Calgary-based airline will initially operate a fleet of three Boeing 737-8s but has firm orders and lease agreements in place for 46 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft over the next seven years. McArthur previously told Routes that the ULCC expects to have six in its fleet by the end of 2022.